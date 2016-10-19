© scanrail dreamstime.com

Tesla & Panasonic team up on PV cell & module production

Tesla and Panasonic have entered into a non-binding letter of intent under which they will begin collaborating on the manufacturing and production of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules in Buffalo, New York.

Under this agreement – which is conditional to shareholders' approval of Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity – Tesla will use the cells and modules in a solar energy system that will work its with Powerwall and Powerpack, energy storage products.



With the aid of installation, sales and financing capabilities from SolarCity, Tesla will bring an integrated sustainable energy solution to residential, commercial, and grid-scale customers. The parties intend for Panasonic to begin PV cell and module production at the Buffalo facility in 2017. And Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for those cells from Panasonic.



The collaboration extends the established relationship between Tesla and Panasonic, which includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at Tesla’s Gigafactory.



JB Straubel, Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder of Tesla, said “We are excited to expand our partnership with Panasonic as we move towards a combined Tesla and SolarCity. By working together on solar, we will be able to accelerate production of high-efficiency, extremely reliable solar cells and modules at the best cost.”



Shuuji Okayama, Vice-president, Eco Solutions Company of Panasonic, added, “Panasonic PV cells and modules boast industry-leading power generation performance, and achieve high quality and reliability. We expect that the collaboration talks will lead to growth of the Tesla and Panasonic relationship.”