Freescale Named Most-Valued Supplier by Huawei

Freescale Semiconductor has been named Most-Valued Supplier in 2005 by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Freescale is among only 11 companies out of Huawei's approximately 600 suppliers worldwide to have received this high-profile honor.

Freescale ships high-power LDMOS RF transistors to Huawei Wireless Systems in high

volume, enabling them to develop advanced GSM/GPRS/Edge and 3G WCDMA/CDMA wireless

systems. Freescale also provides Huawei Wireless Systems with PowerQUICC(TM)

communications processors and high-performance host processors containing PowerPC(R)

cores.



"Huawei Wireless Systems drives disruptive innovation and leadership in wireless

communications, and we're honored to stand in the ranks of Huawei's most-valued suppliers," said David Perkins, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale's Networking and Computing Systems Group. "As Freescale's largest RF LDMOS customer in Asia, Huawei has demonstrated leading-edge design, quality and manufacturing by developing complex wireless systems based on our LDMOS and processor products."



Huawei is a leading supplier of wireless infrastructure equipment for the GSM, WCDMA and CDMA markets. Huawei wireless equipment serves 1.4 billion users/subscribers of WCDMA/CDMA and GSM/GPRS/EDGE commercial networks in more than 70 countries worldwide.