Efore starts personnel negotiations to improve operating efficiency

As part of the cost savings program, Efore has commenced cooperation procedures with its entire personnel in all locations on October 19, 2016.

The negotiations concern the whole personnel in Finland. In other locations the planned labour negotiations over savings will be executed in cooperation with the personnel according to the legislation and schedule valid in each country.



The target of the savings measures related to employees is to align the group personnel costs in line with the operating model, which is planned to be simpler than the current one and in line with market demand. The anticipated headcount reduction is estimated to concern globally a maximum of 40 persons in addition to the arrangements in China.