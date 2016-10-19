© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Vshaper Printers to hit the Dutch market

A few days ago the Polish producer of Vshaper Printers signed a cooperation agreement with Vekashape, a company committed to hit the Dutch market with Vshaper 3D Printers.

Verashape is continuously working on the development of 3D Printers distribution network, and is involved in business discussions with potential resellers in Poland and abroad. Companies embarking upon the adventure of 3D Printing in partnership with Vshaper are provided with product training and substantive support in every stage of the distribution process.



“Our cooperation with Vekashape opens up new opportunities to offer and bring our solutions into general use in the Dutch market – renowned as European development center of 3D Printing technology. It is right here in Holland, where the 3D Printing technology has spread its wings. The Dutch market has been an inspiration for the community of additive manufacturing,” says Tomasz Szymański, the producer of Vshaper printers.



Observing the active approach on the producer’s part and the attention to details in the production process, we are more than certain that the Vshaper printers will live up to the expectations of the most demanding enterprises. A development project set up by the producer and supported by The National Centre for Research and Development ensures stable growth of our offer in the future – says Honorata Verbunt-Mirańska from Vekashape.