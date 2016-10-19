© taiyo america

Taiyo America adds customer service representative

Manufacturer of specialty inks and solder masks, Taiyo America has added a new Customer Service Representative, Ms. Alyssa Orellana following the retirement of 22 year veteran Linda Merrell.

John Fix, Taiyo’s Manager & Director of Sales and Marketing said, “Alyssa will bring Taiyo America new energy as well as a new perspective. I welcome everyone to call her and welcome her to Taiyo’s team.”



Linda’s contribution to Taiyo America over the past 22 years was priceless to the company and its team, and most importantly, to Taiyo’s customers, the company writes in a press release.