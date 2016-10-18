© US Navy

BAE lands $52 million contract from U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract worth as much as USD 52 million to provide essential maintenance and testing support for various air traffic control and landing systems.

These systems provide Navy pilots with electronic guidance to help them land safely on the ground and at sea, in all weather conditions.



Under the new contract, which is a continuation of work that BAE Systems has been performing for decades, the company will test, evaluate, and certify Navy aircraft landing systems and subsystems. The company will also provide the engineering and technical expertise to overhaul and restore the Navy’s systems and equipment.



“For more than 40 years, our team of engineering professionals have ensured the reliability of the Navy’s flight systems to enhance the safety of its pilots,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector.



The contract work will continue to be performed primarily at Navy facilities in St. Inigoes, Maryland.