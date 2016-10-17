© NEC Display Solutions

NEC Display Solutions collaborates with Raspberry Pi

NEC Display Solutions Europe will be sharing an open platform modular approach with Raspberry Pi, enabling an integration of Raspberry Pi’s devices with NEC’s displays.

With a quad-core 1.2GHz processor, the board is no longer just a basic computer for coding but a reliable intelligent device. In addition to the standard Raspberry Pi 3 compute module, NEC will also offer a customised model to meet the specific performance demands of the display industry.



Being a part of NEC’s Open Modular Intelligence (OMI) platform, the Raspberry Pi 3 embeds with NEC’s new range of professional P and V Series large format displays. The new displays allows access to embedded intelligence connected to Internet of Things (IoT) for digital signage as well as presentation use.



“Our strategic initiative to team up with Raspberry Pi is an example of how we continue to ensure that organisations in any sector have the most advanced technology in place to meet their application needs. Our open platform approach provides display intelligence at any time, thanks to our modular and interchangeable design. Integrating the Raspberry Pis with our displays will provide businesses with advanced technology suitable for digital signage, streaming and presenting to enhance the overall visual experience at an affordable price point,” said Stefanie Corinth, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development at NEC Display Solutions Europe GmbH.



“When we started Raspberry Pi, we had one main goal of helping people learn about computing and how to make things with computers. However, we’ve been fortunate enough to have sold 10 million Raspberry Pis so far and the commercial success has led to the third generation of a more mature and powerful technology which can be used with NEC’s intelligent display. Our work on the Raspberry Pi mini-computers is driven by the huge community of developers whilst NEC’s work is driven by industry needs, enabling us to meet the demands of the AV and IT industry. Overall, this collaboration shows NEC’s confidence with our ability to provide a platform that can be used in a variety of environments.” said Eben Upton, CEO at Raspberry Pi Trading.