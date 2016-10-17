© Enics Estonia

Enics expands its facility in Estonia

EMS provider Enics is expanding its manufacturing plant in Elva, Estonia. The expansion will add an additional 3’900 square meter of workspace to the facility.

The total value of the investment during the coming years is planned to amount to over EUR 5 million.



“In an environment led by global megatrends where manufacturing of electronic systems becomes more and more automated and at the same time needs to be more flexible, we have seen the opportunity to grow and sharpen our high-tech focus. Enics Elva is a strong part of the Enics network. Based on the proven competencies and capabilities we have in place at Elva already today, we believe that now is the perfect time to invest in further growth,” says Hannu Keinänen, President & CEO, Enics Group.



With the expansion the company will build additional 3’000 square meter manufacturing floor space and 900 square meter of office facilities starting in October 2016. The new expansion will be ready for production during the third quarter in 2017.



“For the coming years, we are planning a significant number of new workplaces, including positions for well-educated professionals and specialists related to electronic manufacturing services,” says Jaanus Aal, Site Manager, Enics Elva.



Enics Elva factory is mainly focusing on higher volume production for industrial electronics customers. The current number of employees is around 650 people.