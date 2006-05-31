Intersil is looking at Europe for its R&D center

Intersil is at the moment in the middle of the planning process for a new team that will target the automotive analogue IC market. Susan Hardman is about to put together the team that will take Intersil forward on the tough market.

Along with the new team a new design centre is expected to be established in Europe, most likely in Munich, Germany.



“I've appointed a vice-president and general manager to specialise in this area and she is putting together a plan for this,” Rich Beyer, CEO of Intersil, told Electronics Weekly.



“She is going to be hiring people, and it is conceivable we could put together a design centre for this area in Europe.”



“The automotive market is worldwide, but the innovation takes place largely in Europe,” explained Beyer. “We think that the ideas will come from here, but we want to see this thrust cascade into the US and Japan.”