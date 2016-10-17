© stadium group

Stadium’s expands Swedish wireless commercial team

Stadium Group is expanding its wireless commercial team at the company’s Regional Design Centre (RDC) in Kista Science City, Stockholm, which opened earlier this year.

The new appointment follows a recent engineering recruitment drive now adding additional wireless commercial ability to the team.



Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director for the Group’s wireless business commented: “Magnus Ölund joins the business as Sales Director for EMEA with over 24 years’ business development experience primarily gained in the industrial and telecoms sectors including roles at Hanza AB, Laird Technologies AB and AMC Centurion AB. Magnus joins the wireless commercial team where we now have business development focus in the US, Europe and UK.”