UK OLED firm sneaks up with an R&D center

The UK OLED firm OLED-T revealed that it raised $7 million in fundings last year and since then quietly has put together a management team and a research facility in UK.

OLED-T is built on the assets of ELAM-T, a spin-out from South Bank University in London.



“We have ten display manufacturers evaluating at least one of our materials,” CEO Myrddin Jones told EW. “In the next year we have to qualify materials with display manufacturers.”