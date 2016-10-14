© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Salcomp inaugurated new plant in Noida

Finnish Salcomp has announced the official opening of the new factory in Noida, India.

The inauguration ceremony took place on 5th October 2016 but production had already started.



"Since the commencement of production in June, we have already manufactured over 3.5 million chargers in Noida. I am very proud that the new factory was ramped up in a record short period of only 100 days from making the decision to locate the factory in Noida", says CEO Markku Hangasjärvi.



When the Noida factory is fully operational, Salcomp will have the total capacity of 150 million chargers per annum in India.