Terma and BAE Systems intensifies collaboration

After a recently conducted design review, Terma and BAE Systems agreed to continue and intensify their collaboration on helmet audio advances.

It was back in 2015 that the two firms entered into a joint development agreement to integrate Terma’s 3D-Audio/Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology with BAE Systems’ Striker II Helmet Mounted Display (HMD).



3D-Audio helps pilots deal with threat warnings within a complete 360 degree sphere of the aircraft. It alerts them from the exact direction of the danger and also when a threat changes path, which is particularly important in the case of missiles and thereby offering improved situational awareness and survivability.



Terma and BAE Systems will continue work on a 3D-Audio/ANR headset for demonstration with BAE Systems’ helmet, followed by final product development. The companies will then perform aircraft integration and certification before serial helmet production commences.