© gleighly dreamstime.com

Microsoft’s new Surface PC products to be made by Pegatron

Pegatron is expected to manufacture Microsofts – to be launched – next generation Surface Pro series and notebook products.

The American company is expected to announce the next-gen of its Surface series of products (2-in-1 and notebook products including the Surface Pro 5, Surface Book 2 and new Surface-brand desktops), of which most are likely to be manufactured by Pegatron, reports DigiTimes citing EDN.