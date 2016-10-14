© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Sharp to become main LCD panel supplier to Slovakian partner

Sharp is to become Universal Media Corp’s – a Slovakian manufacturer licensed to sell Sharp-branded TV’s in Europe – main supplier of LCD panels.

While UMC has been using LCD panels from other supplier besides Sharp, the latest deal should result in the bulk of its TV having Sharp-made panels, the Nikkei reports.



Back in 2014 the Japanese company abandoned the European TV market as part of its business overhaul. However, Hon Hai Precision Industry – or otherwise know as Foxconn and Sharp’s new parent company – wants to revive the European TV business of the Japanese company. Adding to this US Sharp has expressed that it would seek a capital partnership with the Slovakian company.



Part of the panel shipments will stem from a Sharp-Foxconn JV located in Sakai, Japan – other buyers will include Samsung, the report concludes.