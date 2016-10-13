© sms

SMS appoints new head of business development

UK-based EMS provider, SMS electronics, has appointed a new head of business development – a new role created to expand the company’s reach and strategic growth plan.

Shouldering the responsibility of the new management role is Jeff Clifford, a well known face within the UK’s electronics industry. Mr. Clifford brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the EMS industry and will hold a strategic role in sales and marketing as well as managing key customer and supplier relationships.



Andrew Maddock, company CEO, stated that several members of his extended network have worked with Mr. Clifford when he was at other companies. “We recognize the value he brings to our team,” Mr. Maddock said. He added that Mr. Clifford’s “contacts and experience in both large and mid-size EMS markets make him the perfect addition to manage the next stage in our reach and strategic sales growth plans."



Prior to joining SMS, Clifford has worked for companies such as Flex and CTS and as well as regional providers like Axiom and Dynamic EMS.



“SMS is known in the UK market for its work in the aerospace & defense, communications, industrial and medical markets,” said Jeff Clifford. “These markets share common challenging characteristics, such as complexity and configurability in a low to medium volume production environment. SMS is large enough to have the right manufacturing resources and smart enough to have the right technological capabilities to service our customer needs in a unique way.”