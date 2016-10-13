© Eberspaecher

Eberspächer opens exhaust technology plant in Romania

The Eberspaecher Group opened a new exhaust technology factory in Oradea/Bihor, Romania. The plant will produce catalytic converters and exhaust silencers for European automobile manufacturers.

In less than eight months, the around 27'500 square meter plant was build over an area of approximately 11 hectares. This includes both production and logistics areas as well as an office complex. The plant produces catalytic converters and silencers for European automobile manufacturers. By the year 2020, an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mufflers and catalytic converters as well as up to 5 million pipes is planned. At full capacity, a catalytic converter will be produced every 15 seconds on the automated and highly flexible production lines.



The Esslingen automotive supplier will create around 150 jobs on site in 2016. For the medium-term up to 650 employees are planned at full capacity. Excellent logistic connections to main traffic routes to European customers, in addition to the well-trained local technicians and engineers were the decisive criterion for the location in Oradea.



For Dr. Thomas Waldhier, COO of Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology, the new location is of particular importance: "With the new plant we are continuing our orientation towards strategic global production as well as our global growth trajectory." Eberspaecher recently more than tripled the size of its commercial vehicle technology facility in Brighton, Michigan (USA). In the past five years the Group has extended their worldwide activities with over 20 new sites in Germany and abroad.