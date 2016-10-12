© TechniSat

TechniSat sets up EMS operations in Poland

The TechniSat group of companies develops and produces consumer electronics products, now the company has decided to run EMS services at its Polish facility in Siemianice.

In a statement to Evertiq’s Polish team, Łukasz Żak, Sales Manager TechniSat Digital Sp. z o.o. said, that everything started when TechniSat sold its automotive business to Preh Car Connect Group, during the second half of 2016.



“The TechniSat Group decided that, after this transaction, we would develop an EMS division, offering our services to external clients”, Łukasz Żak told Evertiq.



The sale of the automotive division released some of the production capacity at the Polish facility. The production plant – which employs over 650 people – has a new EMS division ready to start business; using the existing machine park and resources. The company is currently working on its first quotations and production is expected to start in the near future. TechniSat Digital is mainly focussed towards customers within the CEE region.



Łukasz Żak also hints about a future investment and development plan, but can’t go into details. However, the company does have some spare change following the sale of the automotive business, so we will have to wait and see what might be announced in the coming months.