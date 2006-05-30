Electronics Production | May 30, 2006
Incap appoints Niklas Skogster
Niklas Skogster (M.Sc. Eng.), aged 32, has been appointed as Incap Corporation's Director, Business Development and a member of the Management Team as from 1 August. He will be responsible for developing business operations across the Corporation and he will report to Juhani Hanninen, President and CEO.
Initially, Mr Skogster will devote his efforts to enhancing the division of roles between Incap's various production units and to increasing production efficiency with the aim of stepping up delivery reliability and productivity as well as shortening turn around times.
Niklas Skogster has been employed by the ABB Group in various positions concerning the development of operations. He also served as factory director of ABB AS in Estonia, which manufactures low voltage systems and drives, where he was responsible for setting up the new unit and getting production underway. Mr Skogster currently serves as the manager responsible for ABB Oy's system modules for low voltage drives.
Mr Hanninen, Incap's President and CEO, is pleased with the new appointment: "Niklas Skogster will bring on board his specialist knowledge and experience which we will be able to put to diverse use in terms of developing our manufacturing services as well as establishing an international presence. We are seeking strong growth and recruiting a director for business development is just one of the measures towards reaching this objective."
