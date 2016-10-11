© bombardier

Bombardier wins order to supply trams to the city of Gothenburg

Bombardier Transportation – together with consortium partner Vossloh Kiepe – has been awarded a contract for the supply of 40 FLEXITY low-floor trams to the city of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 140 million (USD 156 million) with Bombardier's share amounting to approximately EUR 97 million euro (USD 109 million). The contract also includes an option for up to 60 additional trams, valid until 2026.



The first two trams are scheduled to be delivered to Gothenburg in spring of 2019 and will be tested and run for more than 20,000 kilometers each before final acceptance.