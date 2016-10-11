© mycronic

Mycronic receives multiple order for the MY600 Jet Printer

Mycronic AB, has received an order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems from an Asian high-volume customer with 24-hour production in several locations in Asia.

The order is the third in a short time for the same type of equipment from the same customer. Delivery will take place during the fourth quarter 2016.



”This is a very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed and launched a new generation of products within the consumer electronics industry. One of their challenges was to achieve cost-effective manufacturing of the product. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer’s requirement for yield and speed - which was a challenge for traditional technology,” says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic. ”These orders prove that our unique technology meets new and growing demands in the high volume industry.”



The total value of the three orders is in the span of SEK 20-25 million (EUR 2.1 - 2.5 million).