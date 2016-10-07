© Hanza

Hanza ends production in Vaasa, Finland

Hanza has decided to convert its standalone sheet metal factory in Vaasa, Finland, to a logistics and service center.

Swedish EMS provider Hanza Holding has in line with its program, Frontrunner, decided to relocate and discontinue the sheet metal mechanics manufacturing in Vaasa, Finland.



This is a part of the Hanza’s Frontrunner program, where selected factories are transferred to five specific geographic areas, known as the Production Clusters.



Hanza is now working with the last phase of the program, and the to-be-closed site will be converted into a logistics and service center for local customers. The change will affect about 50 employees.



The Frontrunner program is expected to be completed by the years end 2016. Over the course of the program Hanza has divested and transferred six stand-alone factories to Hanza’s clusters, discontinued a sizeable amount of non-strategic manufacturing, executed an acquisition of Metalliset.



With the cluster structure Hanza aims to create a cost efficient and flexible environment for outsourced manufacturing.



During the third quarter of 2016, the company transfer – within the scope of the Frontrunner program – of a stand-alone factory to cluster Estonia, an expansion of cluster Central Europe, and a coordination of cluster China.