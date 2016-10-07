© hipa

Rosenberger to establish a new manufacturing plant in Hungary

In addition to the company’s continuous development of its unit in Jászárokszállás, Rosenberger is planning to build a new auto parts manufacturing plant in Nyírbátor, Hungary.

The EUR 10.3 million greenfield investment will be implemented by the end of 2018 – and was identified as a necessary investment due to the increased customer demand and new customers. The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) provided assistance for the German automotive supplier in applying for the subsidy based on Individual Government Decision and also in selecting the future investment site.



The company has a long history in Hungary. Rosenberger Magyarország Ltd. was established in 1998 in Jászárokszállás, and since its foundation, Rosenberger has reinvested the generated profit into local development. A substantial part of the products manufactured in Hungary are exported to Europe, North and South America.



Most of the 8’000 square metre new plant to be constructed in Nyírbátor will function as a manufacturing hall, but the new unit will also provide space for a warehouse, and office and social space as well. Production line machines, optical and digital measuring tools will be implemented as well, according to a post on HIPA.