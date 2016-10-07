© flir

Flir Systems to acquire Point Grey Research for $253 million

Flir Systems has reached a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of Point Grey Research, Inc., a developer of machine vision cameras for USD 253 million in cash.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Point Grey is a developer of visible imaging cameras and solutions that are used in industrial automation systems, medical diagnostic equipment, people counting systems, intelligent traffic systems, military and defense products, and advanced mapping systems. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes its cameras and related software.



The addition of the Point Grey business will augment Flir's existing OEM cores and components business by adding a broad range of visible spectrum machine vision cameras and solutions. The business will become Flir's Integrated Imaging Solutions line of business operating within the OEM and Emerging segment.



"We're excited to add the broad range of innovative products from Point Grey to Flir as together we have a unique capability to create advanced sensing solutions for the broad machine vision market," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of Flir. "Thermal imaging technology provides vision systems customers an alternative imaging spectrum that offers a rich, largely untapped layer of information that can be further leveraged. Point Grey's global presence and credibility in industrial vision systems provides a strong platform for us to integrate our leading thermal technology. Point Grey is a proven, high-performing business with an impressive set of products, customers, processes, and people, all of which we see as being highly synergistic and strategically significant to Flir. We welcome the Point Grey employees to Flir and look forward to creating highly valuable solutions for a wide array of intelligent imaging applications."



The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.