© Aixtron

Grand Chip Investment lowers acceptance threshold for takeover of Aixtron

Grand Chip Investment GmbH has lowered its minimum acceptance threshold for its takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixtron SE from 60% to 50.1%.

Back in July Grand Chip Investment made a public takeover offer in the form of a cash offer for all shares of Aixtron (including Aixtron Shares represented by Aixtron ADSs). The offer had like most offer a set of conditions to be met, amongst others a minimum acceptance threshold of 60% of the total shares. However, the company has now amended this closing condition by lowering the minimum acceptance threshold to 50.1% – still making GCI the majority owner.



Due the amendment of the closing condition the acceptance period is extended by two weeks. Thus, shareholders of Aixtron will have until 21 October 2016.