© theranos Electronics Production | October 07, 2016
Theranos shuts down labs and wellness centers – 340 employees to go
Consumer health technology company, Theranos, is closing its labs and wellness centers – a decision that will affect about 340 employees.
In an open letter from CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, explains that the closure of the company’s clinical labs and Theranos Wellness Centers, will affect employees in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania – and it does sound like this is going to be a permanent closure.
“After many months spent assessing our strengths and addressing our weaknesses, we have moved to structure our company around the model best aligned with our core values and mission,” Elizabeth Holmes writes.
The company will go back to its “roots” – or as Holmes puts it “return our undivided attention” to its miniLab platform. “Our ultimate goal is to commercialize miniaturized, automated laboratories capable of small-volume sample testing, with an emphasis on vulnerable patient populations, including oncology, pediatrics, and intensive care.”
The miniLab is as put in a TechCruch article essentially a “lab on a chip” (though Theranos does not want the devices to be referred to as such). However, it is an apt description; the company itself describes it as a portable device designed to have the capability to process and analyze very small samples of blood. A huge diagnostics lab downsized to about a microwave. The device has still not been cleared or approved by the FDA – something that Holmes addressed in the letter.
“We have a new executive team leading our work toward obtaining FDA clearances, building commercial partnerships, and pursuing publications in scientific journals.”
The news of the closure of the labs and wellness centers – and the layoffs – follows a rocky period in the company’s history. TechCrunch elaborates in its article that over the past year there the company has been under fire for faulty test results and improperly trained workers. Theranos is now facing several lawsuits – was forces to close it’s lab in California and also lost its main partner, Walgreens.
Holmes ends the letter stating that: “We are fortunate to have supporters and investors who believe deeply in our mission of affordable, less invasive lab testing, and to have the runway to realize our vision.”
“After many months spent assessing our strengths and addressing our weaknesses, we have moved to structure our company around the model best aligned with our core values and mission,” Elizabeth Holmes writes.
The company will go back to its “roots” – or as Holmes puts it “return our undivided attention” to its miniLab platform. “Our ultimate goal is to commercialize miniaturized, automated laboratories capable of small-volume sample testing, with an emphasis on vulnerable patient populations, including oncology, pediatrics, and intensive care.”
The miniLab is as put in a TechCruch article essentially a “lab on a chip” (though Theranos does not want the devices to be referred to as such). However, it is an apt description; the company itself describes it as a portable device designed to have the capability to process and analyze very small samples of blood. A huge diagnostics lab downsized to about a microwave. The device has still not been cleared or approved by the FDA – something that Holmes addressed in the letter.
“We have a new executive team leading our work toward obtaining FDA clearances, building commercial partnerships, and pursuing publications in scientific journals.”
The news of the closure of the labs and wellness centers – and the layoffs – follows a rocky period in the company’s history. TechCrunch elaborates in its article that over the past year there the company has been under fire for faulty test results and improperly trained workers. Theranos is now facing several lawsuits – was forces to close it’s lab in California and also lost its main partner, Walgreens.
Holmes ends the letter stating that: “We are fortunate to have supporters and investors who believe deeply in our mission of affordable, less invasive lab testing, and to have the runway to realize our vision.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments