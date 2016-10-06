© faraday future

Faraday Future enters supply agreement with LG Chem

Electric car company, Faraday Future, has entered into a partnership with battery systems manufacturer LG Chem, to supply lithium-ion cells for FF’s electric vehicles.

The partnership also represents a joint commitment between both companies to collaborate on the development of EV battery technology. These cells will be incorporated into Faraday Future’s VPA platform, the company’s universal and scalable modular battery structure.



“LG Chem worked closely with Faraday Future to develop a tailored cell chemistry to optimize the range and safety of our mass production battery hardware,” said Tom Wessner, VP of Global Supply Chain, Faraday Future. “At FF, we are working with world-class suppliers to advance our technological innovations, and we look forward to our relationship with LG Chem as we push towards our vision of future mobility.”



“As a leading supplier of automotive cells and batteries, we are proud to work alongside Faraday Future as we work together to create the next generation of electric vehicles,” said UB Lee, the President of Energy Solution Company, LG Chem. “Our progress so far represents a major step forward in battery technology, and we look forward to growing our partnership and co-developing hardware into the future.”