Jenoptik to supply equipment to Poland for military land vehicles

The German company’s Defense & Civil Systems division will deliver 126 electrical turret and weapon stabilisation systems – for a value of EUR 22 million – for the Leopard 2 tank.

Jenoptik will supply the electric turret and weapon stabilization systems to the Polish company ZM Bumar Labedy S. A. as part of a modernisation program for the Leopard 2 tank. The complete order amounts to EUR 22 million and will be handled together with Polish subsuppliers. Delivery will be made between 2017 and 2020.



The all-electric stabilisation systems replace the hydraulic systems used to date. They are mostly maintenance free and generate less heat inside the tank. Basically these systems adjust and stabilize the turret and weapon while the tank is in motion.



“We are pleased that as a premier provider of advanced technologies we are involved to the modernization projects”, explains Michael Mertin, President and CEO of the Jenoptik Group. The order also makes a significant contribution to the further growth of this division.