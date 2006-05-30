Electronics Production | May 30, 2006
Former IDT Vice President joins Xelerated
Xelerated, the price/performance leader in network processing, today announced Bill Franciscovich, a former sales executive from IDT, as its new vice president of worldwide sales. Mr Franciscovich brings over 20 years of experience from the semiconductor industry and will lead the expansion of Xelerated's global sales team.
“Bill joins Xelerated at a very exciting time. As one of the leading suppliers of network-processor solutions for the metro Ethernet market our new vice president of sales will be instrumental in our continued expansion worldwide. He is renowned for his outstanding accomplishments in securing strategic accounts with leading OEMs as well as managing global direct-sales operations,” says Johan Börje, CEO of Xelerated.
Mr Franciscovich has 24 years of experience in semiconductor sales, marketing and executive management. As vice president of worldwide sales at IDT Bill Franciscovich managed a team of over 200 sales people and field application engineers in the US, Asia and Europe, generating an annual revenue of $350M. He successfully led the team effort to win the second-generation TCAM (Ternary Content Addressable Memory) at Cisco, where IDT now enjoys a leadership position. Before taking on the role as vice president of worldwide sales he has held several executive sales positions within IDT, including vice presidency of the SRAM division. He holds a Bachelor of Science
degree in Materials Science Engineering from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
“As a leading network-processor supplier Xelerated has the potential of taking a large share of the growing metro Ethernet market. The company has also secured several key customer accounts worldwide, which is a strong testament to its strength and potential and was what most attracted me to join the company," says Bill Franciscovich. "Also, the recently announced metro Ethernet switch is a demonstration of what can be achieved with Xelerated's unique architecture, and
constitutes a major effort to resolve the challenges currently faced by network equipment vendors.”
