Plexus names Steve Frisch Chief Operating Officer

With his promotion to Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Frisch assumes responsibilities for Plexus’ global manufacturing and engineering operations, go-to-market, supply chain, and quality functions.

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO commented, “Steve is an experienced leader with a comprehensive knowledge of our industry and customer base. Throughout his 26-year tenure with Plexus he has built a reputation for developing talent and delivering results. In the process, he established the foundation of our EMEA strategy, refined our unique go-to-market approach and deployed key strategic initiatives throughout the enterprise. Steve is uniquely qualified to lead our global operations and build upon Plexus’ competitive advantages as we continue to execute our differentiated strategy.”



Mr. Frisch joined Plexus in 1990 as a design engineer. Since 2014, Frisch served as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Prior to that, Frisch was Executive Vice President – Global Customer Services, served as Regional President – EMEA, led Plexus’ Global Engineering Solutions, and held various leadership positions across the Company.