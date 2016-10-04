© andreypopov dreamstime.com

KKCG and Foxconn open a new data center

A new data center has been put into service in Prague by representatives of EMS-giant Foxconn and international investment group KKCG.

The launch of the SafeDX data center is the first tangible result of an international partnership the two corporations established last year. The partnership was established to focus on information technologies and prospectively also other sectors.



In accordance with its shareholders’ development arrangements, SafeDX plans the construction of additional data centers in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe. KKCG and Foxconn each hold a 50% share in the joint venture.



“KKCG focuses more and more on investments into information technologies in order to establish another pillar of its business. Due to this, among other reasons, I greatly appreciate the partnership with Foxconn and believe that our cooperation with this global technology leader will be prosperous. I am convinced that the Czech Republic has the potential to be Europe's IT center, and this is the first step on our way there, said Karel Komárek, the founder of the KKCG Investment Group.



“I am pleased to announce that Foxconn has allied with powerful European investment group rich in knowledge of the Central-European background and supported by the team of experts and professionals. It is also important to notice that Foxconn uses the latest technologies to succeed among the international competition. Digitalization and automation in the concept of Industry 4.0 are the key areas on which we focus our investments to remain the global leader in the field of complex IT solution’s service,” says Terry Gou, CEO of Foxconn.



The SafeDX data center will provide a set of different services – not only hardware, but also comprehensive IT solutions, mainly focused on foreign companies. "There is a large potential in global IT companies, as well as in specialized technology corporations. They are looking for opportunities to store and process data in Central and Eastern Europe, similarly as other multinationals, many of which are based in Asia," explained SafeDX CEO Martin Smekal.