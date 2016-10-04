© joingate dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 04, 2016
The numbers are in - 3000 to go from Ericsson in Sweden
Ericsson intends to reduce 3’000 positions in production, research and development (R&D) and sales and administration in a combination of voluntary and forced reductions as well as other measures such as outsourcing.
The company has just announced measures intended to be implemented in Sweden, which are in line with the ongoing cost and efficiency program. The proposed actions primarily impact production, but also parts of R&D as well as group and support functions.
Jan Frykhammar, President and CEO, Ericsson says: "Ericsson is going through a large transformation. We continue to have a strong focus on R&D, and since many years, most Ericsson employees work in software development and services, rather than hardware production. The measures are necessary to secure Ericsson's long term competitiveness as well as technology and services leadership."
Ericsson today has approximately 16’000 employees in Sweden. The proposed reduction affects approximately 3’000 positions, of which approximately 1’000 positions in production, approximately 800 in R&D and approximately 1’200 in other operations.
The proposed reductions will impact operations on the following sites in Sweden: Borås, Göteborg, Karlskrona, Kumla, Linköping and Stockholm. Ericsson intends to make significant reductions of operations in Borås and Kumla – the company writes in a press release without specifying what “significant” will mean for the operation.
The Swedish company will also make general cost reductions and take out external costs, mainly by reducing the number of consultants in Sweden by 900, but also through general reductions in operating expenses.
