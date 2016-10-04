© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Combitech takes on Ericsson employees in Sweden

Combitech and Ericsson have completed the agreement of transferring parts of its 2G and 3G development to Combitech in Linköping and Gothenburg, Sweden.

With the finalization 311 employees from Ericsson are transferred to Combitech as per October 1, 2016



In a press release Ericsson writes that it remains committed to its 2G and 3G portfolio but will consolidate development of these technologies to fewer Ericsson sites, in line with its R&D strategy.