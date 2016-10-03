© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Dassault Systèmes Completes CST Acquisition

Dassault Systèmes has completed its EUR 220 million acquisition of CST – Computer Simulation Technology AG, which deals in electromagnetic (EM) and electronics simulation based in Germany.

Dassault Systèmes will integrate CST solutions into its portfolio of industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to offer a new standard in multiphysics and multiscale simulation.



CST STUDIO SUITE software is used by designers and engineers at companies in the high-tech, transportation and mobility, aerospace and defense, and energy industries to evaluate all types of EM effects during every stage of electronic system design processes. CST’s customers include Airbus Defence and Space, Bosch Group, Frauscher Sensor Technology and Sirona.



With the integration of CST, Dassault Systèmes will offer full spectrum EM simulation of autonomous cars, connected homes, medical equipment, wearable electronics and other smart objects.