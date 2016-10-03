Phoenix Contact acquire share in a Dutch cybersecurity company

Phoenix Contact has acquired a share in the Dutch company SecurityMatters B. V., An Eindhoven-based supplier of cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems.

Since 2013, SecurityMatters has distributed the platform for network monitoring and anomaly detection, SilentDefense. The application areas include the power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply, the area of infrastructure solutions, chemistry, oil and gas as well as industrial production technology.



“SecurityMatters offers solutions for the area of critical infrastructure and Industrie 4.0. Especially in the industrial environment, there is a great market potential where cybersecurity solutions are required already today. The product range of SecurityMatters perfectly suits the expertise of Phoenix Contact, especially as regards Industrie 4.0” says Marcus Böker, Managing Director of Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures.



Besides Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the syndicate of investors also includes KPN Ventures from the Netherlands and Emerald Technology Ventures from Switzerland. The Swiss company has been leading in the acquisition of the shareholding of the four companies. Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has a minority share in SecurityMatters.