© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Syntronic signs two year production contract with Abilia

Syntronic has been selected as the production partner to medtech company Abilia. Syntronic will take the full responsibility of Abilia’s own developed product MEMOdayplanner.

The MEMOdayplanner is a planning board that shows time in a concrete way and how long it is until the next activity/duty. This is a cognition aid for people with special needs which help them in their everyday life. Syntronic will handle the sourcing, manufacturing, logistic and the aftermarket services for the project.



“Abilia’s customers are relying on the high quality and reliability of our products. In Syntronic we have found a manufacturer that is as committed to quality as we are. We look forward to grow our cooperation with them.” says Anna Thorgren, Abilia.



“Abilia is an established company within the medtech industry and we are very proud to have been selected as their production partner. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Abilia” says Andreas Asplund, Syntronic.