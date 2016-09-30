© yamaha

GPV updates with a Yamaha SMT Total Line

Danish electronics producer GPV, has decided to invest in Yamaha SMT Solution for its Danish electronics factory in Aars.

This new investment will add to the investment made in 2014 – meaning that no the manufacturing facility will have two mutually compatible SMT lines which will ensure that GPV is able to meet both present and future quality demands.



CEO Bo Lybæk states that “with the new SMT line to Aars, GPV has taken yet another important step to ensure Danish electronics competence and SMT capacity at top level.”



He says “Yamaha is delighted of the collaboration with GPV and their trust in Yamaha’s high quality and reliable SMT machines.” He adds “The invest in Yamaha Total Line Solution will allow them to address the future high expectations and requirements for excellent quality and flexibility. We are very enthiusiastic of this cooperation and also of the successful joint work with our partner Core-emt, whose team provides superior nationwide support for all Yamaha SMT products in Denmark.”