Saab Dynamics extends collaboration with Note

After an extensive evaluation process, Saab Dynamics has selected EMS-provider Note as strategic supplier. A new agreement has been signed for prototype and series production of PCBa.

“It’s important to us to have a flexible supplier that can maintain high quality and handle product changes at short notice and with short delivery times. I look forward to a continued long-term collaboration with NOTE,” commented Jenni Klasson, Strategic Sourcing Manager for Saab’s Dynamics business area.



“We’re extremely proud to be extending our collaboration with Saab further after an extensive evaluation process. Saab is at the leading edge of technological progress, which places high demands on us as a supplier. We have extensive and broad-based experience of advanced processes and substantial technical expertise, which represents a close fit with Saab’s needs for product manufacture,” commented Stefan Hedelius, NOTE’s CEO and President.