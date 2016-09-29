© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

SMS adds talent to its UK sales force

UK-based manufacturing service provider, SMS Electronics, has appointed Robert Colclough as its new UK Sales Manager.

The company states that this is but the first announcement in a series of high-profile executive and strategic investments in talent that it will release in the months to follow. SMS has increased its headcount by over 20% and continues to steadily grow.



Mr. Colclough has been brought on board to continue driving this expansion and is charged with developing go-to-market and sales strategies, creating new business opportunities as well as providing greater support to existing SMS customers.



On his new appointment, Mr. Colclough stated “SMS has worked very hard to position themselves in the UK market as the manufacturing partner of choice and I am delighted to take on this role. I look forward to working on original and current projects to focus on building and maintaining the relationships that SMS has worked relentlessly to establish and nurture, whilst developing further opportunities for SMS.”



Andrew Maddock, company CEO stated, “I am delighted to welcome Robert Colclough as we continue to expand our team. Mr. Colclough is a highly qualified professional sales leader, with in-depth industry knowledge, who will add strategic value to our sales organisation. His extensive experience and sales management credentials will help ensure we achieve our long term growth aspirations.”