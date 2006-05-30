Foxconns revenue rose 62% in 2005<br>- see the global EMS top-10

Foxconn is moving ahead in the lead of the global EMS top-10 ranking. Foxconn´s revenue rose 62% last year while Sanmina-SCI, Flextronics, Solectron and Celestica declined.

The inquirer listed the global EMS top-10 ranking as follows below:



Rank, Company, Revenue ´05, Revenue ´04, Change



1. Foxconn, 27.32, 16.82, 62%

2. Flextronics, 15.58, 16.06, -3%

3. Sanmina-SCI, 11.34, 12.48, -9%

4. Solectron, 10.21, 11.63, -12%

5. Celestica, 8.47, 8.84, -4%

6. Jabil Circuit, 8.06, 6.58, 23%

7. Elcoteq, 5.18, 3.90, 33%

8. Benchmark, 2.26, 2.00, 13%

9. Venture, 2.00, 1.95, 3%

10. Universal Scientific, 1.62, 1.66, -2%



Figures are shown in billion dollars.