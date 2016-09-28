© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

ABB wins $85 million orders to strengthen power grid in Canada

ABB has won orders worth over USD 85 million from Canadian utility Hydro-Québec (HQ) to upgrade its 800-kilovolt (kV) air-insulated switchgear (AIS) substations and transmission grid with new circuit breakers, power transformers and shunt reactors.

The upgrade is driven by the increasing demand for power and the need to integrate new sources of renewable energy.



“We are pleased to continue supporting Hydro-Québec, in their ongoing efforts to strengthen Canada’s power infrastructure,” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division. “ABB’s leading-edge technologies will help boost the integration of renewables, deliver additional power and enhance transfer of electricity over long distances. Ultra-high voltage transmission is a key focus area within our Next Level strategy and a key differentiator for ABB.”



As part of the project, ABB will design, deliver and commission the circuit breakers with polymeric insulators, to enhance safety and robustness. It will also design, manufacture and deliver 450 megavolt-ampere (MVA) autotransformers and 735 kV shunt reactors.