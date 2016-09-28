© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Ducab cables powers 'Office of the Future'

Ducab, a UAE-based manufacturer of high-quality cables and cabling products, will playing a part as an incubator of innovation and future technology, by supplying the ‘Office of the Future’ with approximately 10 km of cables and wires.

The Office of the Future, was just recently launched and has been described as the world’s first entirely 3D-printed office. Ducab is connecting the Office of the Future with a wide of cable products, including LPCB approved FlamBICC Fire Performance cables, TUFF DuFlex heat resistant flexible cables, and the Ducab Connect range of cable accessories.



“Dubai has a strong vision for its future. As an Emirati company, Ducab is exceedingly proud to play a part in converting the vision to reality through the provision of UAE manufactured cables and powering projects that are shaping the future for Dubai and for the UAE in general”, said Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman, Ducab. “The Office of the Future is an exceptional achievement and we congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on its completion, as it represents the progressive attitude that is driving our nation forward.”