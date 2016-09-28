© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Foxconn and Sharp to buy back old HQ

Back in March Sharp transferred the land and buildings of both the head office and the Tanabe Building to Nitori Co., Ltd., and NTT Urban Development respectively. Now, following the takeover by Foxconn, they want it back.

In April of 2016, the companies held a joint press conference where J.W. Tai, Vice Chairman of Hon Hai group (and the current President & CEOr of Sharp) expressed his intention to buy back the Osaka head office. At this this time, Sharp has reached an agreement toward re-acquiring the Tanabe Building from NTT Urban Development, and will continue its discussion aiming at the conclusion of the contract within this month.