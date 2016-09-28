© nano dimension

Nano Dimension uses 3D printing to add conductive properties to fabric

Nano Dimension’ subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies, has conducted a successful test for 3D printing of conductive traces onto a treated fabric in collaboration with a European functional textiles company.

The test was carried out using Nano Dimension's AgCite Silver Nanoparticle conductive ink and the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer platform. Based on the requirements of the textiles company, Nano Dimension adjusted the printing process in order to print electronics and sensors as an integral part of the fabric.



During the test, conductors were printed in several patterns in order to perform functionality tests, including conductivity, elasticity, rubbing, etc. The results demonstrated that the printed silver conductors had high enough elasticity to match the properties of the fabric.



What the experiment did was provide evidence that Nano Dimension’s technology can in fact print conductors on a fabric – making it “smart” fabric.



According to the company the smart textile market today is estimated at USD 800 Million and is expected to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2020, with a yearly CAGR of 33.58% by 2020. Such printing is useful for military use, and industrial and medical needs. Possible uses of this technology includes smart bandages, virtual reality gloves, wearables with sensor and heat properties, safety equipment for the defense industry, unique sportswear that manages body temperature, the list goes on.