Abacus, Trident to rearrange management

Managing Director of Trident, Graham Grover is leaving his position as Managing Director by the end of June. Patrick Journo, Former president of Axess Technology Group that Abacus acquired in April this year, will replace Gover as Managing Director.

In addition Martin Brooks will also join the board as Technical Director.



"Martin Brooks and Patrick Journo bring to the board their focus on the products and technologies at the core of our business - Martin on the component side, Patrick on the displays and wireless communications side. They have a vital role to play in developing our strategy as we go forward as an enlarged European business," said Martin Kent, Chief Executive of Abacus Group.