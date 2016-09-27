© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Aspocomp beefs up its machine park

Finnish PCB manufacturer, Aspocomp Group Plc, has successfully completed installation of upgraded buried and inner layer manufacturing line in its facility in Oulu, Finland.

Tero Päärni, Vice President Sales of Aspocomp comments on the completed installation: " This production line consists of copper surface preparation, photoresist lamination, automated laser direct imaging (LDI) and a new, state of the art develop-etch-strip line (DES). This new configuration is capable of running very thin inner layers, down to 50u and very high density buried and inner layers, down to 50/50µm line /space. This kind of PCB sub-products have become increasingly important when PCBs get more complex and the overall packaging density increases."



In addition the new line is expected to further improve Aspocomp’s capability to produce impedance controlled PCB for higher data rates.