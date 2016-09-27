© dr911 dreamstime.com

mie continues operations despite Multiline closing

As some of you might have noticed already, Multiline Technology, supplier of Multilayer Registration Systems, has ceased operations and closed its doors for the last time as of June of 2016.

The company that once started under the name Lenkeit Industries in the 1940s as a Tool and Die making business serving the Electrical and Automobile industries – has now called it quits, mie writes in a LinkedIn post.



Multiline Technology was started as a division division of Lenkeit Industries in 1981 – in the mid 1980s, export had become and important part of Multiline’s business and the company established Multiline International Europe (mie). Multiline Technology ceased doing business in 2016, but mie very much still remains in business.



Today mie is the distributor throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Fujifilm’s PCB products and the company continues to offer Registration solutions, the post concludes.