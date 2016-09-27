© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Obducat receives new order for Quickstep C 200 system

Obducat's subsidiary solar-semi GmbH, a leading supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order for the supply of a Quickstep C 200 SM+ Coater system.

The Quickstep system will be configured for efficient and high accuracy coating applications on rectangular substrates in sensor manufacturing. The sensors will be used in various type of customized sensors solutions measuring parameters such as temperature, humidity and flow. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 700'000 (EUR 73'000), and is planned for delivery in the forth quarter of 2016.