© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Rolls-Royce thins management as savings programme continues

Rolls-Royce has reportedly confirmed that it will be reducing its workforce by another 200 management positions.

The company launched a transformation programme last year in a move to make the company agile to changes in the market and with that also save the company between GBP 150 – 200 million per year by 2017, writes the The Derby Telegraph.



The company run both its civil aerospace unit and nuclear business in Derby and according to the paper is likely that some reductions will be made at the company’s sites in Derby – which is home to a number of the managers.



However, the company has not specified which sites that will be affected by these reductions.



In a statement – published by several news outlets – the company says that: "Last week we gave details of the latest stage of our transformation to our managers. This involves restructuring our management population and will result in a number of people leaving the business. This is part of our ongoing transformation programme, designed to remove complexity and cost by simplifying our processes and our structure."