Nolato acquires Swiss company Treff

Swedish Nolato has entered into an agreement to acquire Swiss company Treff AG. The company will strengthen the customer base and geographical expansion of both Nolato Medical and Nolato Industrial.

Treff manufacturers supply products for medical and self-care diagnostics (in-vitro diagnostics, IVD), as well as technically advanced precision components for various industrial segments.



“The acquisition gives us a presence in the German-speaking part of Europe. It will open doors to a large group of new and internationally leading customers, particularly within medical technology, several of which are existing customers of Treff,” said Nolato President and CEO Christer Wahlquist.



Treff employs approximately 190 people at its plant in Degersheim, in the canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland.



“The acquisition is an important part of our growth strategy, and we are continually working to boost shareholder value by identifying companies that complement our offering, hold solid market positions and have a high level of technical expertise. Treff is a well-managed and well-invested company that will fit well with our corporate culture.”



The transaction will be completed during the first week of October, when the firm will be consolidated into the Group.